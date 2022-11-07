See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Lone Tree, CO
Dr. John Xenos, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (104)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Xenos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, Castle Rock Adventist Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

Dr. Xenos works at Colorado Orthopaedics in Lone Tree, CO with other offices in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Colorado Orthopaedics
    10535 Park Meadows Blvd Ste 301, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0074
    Colorado Orthopaedics - Colorado Springs
    325 S Parkside Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0075

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • Castle Rock Adventist Hospital
  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 104 ratings
    Patient Ratings (104)
    5 Star
    (82)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Nov 07, 2022
    I know multiple patients that used Dr. Xenos for their knee and hip surgeries and they don’t seem to have nearly as difficult a recovery as others I have seen in my practice!
    PT-A — Nov 07, 2022
    About Dr. John Xenos, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972557072
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Anderson Orthopaedic Research Institute
    Residency
    • WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
    Internship
    • Fitzsimons Army Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
