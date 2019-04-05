See All Pediatricians in Orem, UT
Pediatrics
Dr. John Wynn, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orem, UT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital.

Dr. Wynn works at Utah Valley Pediatrics - Orem Cherry Tree Office in Orem, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Utah Valley Pediatrics - Orem Cherry Tree Office
    171 N 400 W Ste C12, Orem, UT 84057 (435) 264-5693

  Timpanogos Regional Hospital

Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain

Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anxiety
Asthma
Bronchitis
Circumcision
Dizziness
Ear Ache
Esophagitis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Hives
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Newborn Jaundice
Obesity
Otitis Media
Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Reflux Esophagitis
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Swine Flu
Torticollis
Vertigo
Viral Infection
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 05, 2019
    Dr. Wynn has been my pediatrician since I was born and has been such a great doctor over all these years. It's hard to move on to another doctor after having had him look after me after so long!
    UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Wynn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Wynn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Wynn works at Utah Valley Pediatrics - Orem Cherry Tree Office in Orem, UT. View the full address on Dr. Wynn's profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wynn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wynn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wynn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wynn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

