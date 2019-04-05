Dr. John Wynn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Wynn, MD
Dr. John Wynn, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orem, UT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital.
Utah Valley Pediatrics - Orem Cherry Tree Office171 N 400 W Ste C12, Orem, UT 84057 Directions (435) 264-5693
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
Dr. Wynn has been my pediatrician since I was born and has been such a great doctor over all these years. It's hard to move on to another doctor after having had him look after me after so long!
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
Dr. Wynn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wynn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wynn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wynn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wynn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wynn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.