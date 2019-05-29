Overview

Dr. John Wurst, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Wurst works at Kaiser Permanente Riverfront Medical Center in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Trigeminal Neuralgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.