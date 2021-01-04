Dr. John Wulff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wulff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Wulff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Wulff, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Indiana University Health Blackford Hospital and Marion General Hospital.
Locations
1
Eastern Indiana Neurology PC1508 W White River Blvd, Muncie, IN 47303 Directions (765) 288-6828
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
- Indiana University Health Blackford Hospital
- Marion General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wulff is very knowledgeable and does a good job at explaining conditions to his patient. He is very reliable and has worked hard with me for the last fourteen years!
About Dr. John Wulff, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1477530913
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wulff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wulff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wulff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wulff has seen patients for Migraine, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wulff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Wulff. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wulff.
