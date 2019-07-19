Dr. John Wrightson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wrightson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Wrightson, MD
Overview
Dr. John Wrightson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New Castle, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Upmc Jameson.
Dr. Wrightson works at
Locations
Joshuason Ltd3212 Wilmington Rd Ste 20, New Castle, PA 16105 Directions (724) 598-2280
Better Health Innovations2777 Darlington Rd, Beaver Falls, PA 15010 Directions (724) 598-2280
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Jameson
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wrightson and staff were the first in 10 years to really help me with chronic back pain. Very professional and easy to talk to. I would recommend his practice to anybody.
About Dr. John Wrightson, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1861462798
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wrightson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wrightson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wrightson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wrightson works at
Dr. Wrightson has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wrightson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Wrightson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wrightson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wrightson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wrightson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.