Dr. John Wright, DO
Overview
Dr. John Wright, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Locations
Wright Eye Ctr2485 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 634-2001
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am so thrilled to be able to see clearly again. Thank you for your skill and care. The YAG laser procedure has done the job perfectly and I am so appreciative.
About Dr. John Wright, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1972595403
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma Osteopathic Hospital
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
- University Of New Mexico
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wright has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wright accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wright has seen patients for Cataract, Cataract Removal Surgery and Senile Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wright on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.
