Dr. John Worley, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Worley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Worley, DO
Overview
Dr. John Worley, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Worley works at
Locations
-
1
Park Nicollet Neurologyneurosurgery St. Louis Park3931 Louisiana Ave S Ste E500, Minneapolis, MN 55426 Directions (952) 993-3200
-
2
Park Nicollet Pharmacy St Louis Park3850 Park Nicollet Blvd, Minneapolis, MN 55416 Directions (952) 993-3333
Hospital Affiliations
- Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Worley?
About Dr. John Worley, DO
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1033196969
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Worley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Worley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Worley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Worley works at
Dr. Worley has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Parkinson's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Worley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Worley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Worley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Worley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Worley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.