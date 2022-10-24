Dr. John Wood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Wood, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Vanderbilt University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.
Ochsner Medical Complex-the Grove Lab10310 The Grove Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70836 Directions (225) 761-5200Monday7:00am - 3:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
Ear, Nose, and Throat9001 Summa Ave Fl 4, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 761-5200
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Wood spent time with me and my wife explaining my condition and what needed to be done and why. after surgery made sure my problem was resolved i highly recommend him as a wonderful ENT Doctor .5 star
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- 1417190497
- University Of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
- Vanderbilt University College Of Medicine
- University of Virginia
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Wood has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Wood works at
Dr. Wood has seen patients for Otitis Media, Outer Ear Infection and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wood speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.
Dr. Wood accepts appointments scheduled online or over the phone.