Overview

Dr. John Wollaeger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital, Stoughton Hospital, Unitypoint Health Meriter and UW Health University Hospital.



Dr. Wollaeger works at University of Wisconsin Medical Foundation Inc in Madison, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.