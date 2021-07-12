Dr. John Wollaeger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wollaeger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Wollaeger, MD
Overview
Dr. John Wollaeger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital, Stoughton Hospital, Unitypoint Health Meriter and UW Health University Hospital.
Dr. Wollaeger works at
Locations
-
1
University of Wisconsin Medical Foundation Inc1 S Park St, Madison, WI 53715 Directions (608) 287-2700
-
2
Unitypoint Health - Meriter202 S Park St, Madison, WI 53715 Directions (608) 287-2050
-
3
Uw Health At the American Center4602 Eastpark Blvd, Madison, WI 53718 Directions (608) 287-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
- Stoughton Hospital
- Unitypoint Health Meriter
- UW Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wollaeger?
Right hip replaced 05/2014. He uses a table to turn you and doesn’t cut the muscle. Much faster recovery and easier task completion. Left shoulder 04/15. I’ve had both shoulders done & this time my wound was allowed to heal for 8 weeks then started PT. Less painful & I have same range as my other shoulder!
About Dr. John Wollaeger, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740278860
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wollaeger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wollaeger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wollaeger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wollaeger works at
Dr. Wollaeger has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wollaeger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wollaeger speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Wollaeger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wollaeger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wollaeger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wollaeger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.