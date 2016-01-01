Overview

Dr. John Wolen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from J C EDWARDS SCH MED MARSHALL U and is affiliated with Wheeling Hospital.



Dr. Wolen works at John Wolen Surgical Associates in Wheeling, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.