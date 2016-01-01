Dr. John Wolen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Wolen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Wolen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from J C EDWARDS SCH MED MARSHALL U and is affiliated with Wheeling Hospital.
Dr. Wolen works at
Locations
John Wolen Surgical Associates21 Armory Dr, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 243-3160
Hospital Affiliations
- Wheeling Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Wolen, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, German
- 1902925100
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- J C EDWARDS SCH MED MARSHALL U
- Harvard Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolen works at
Dr. Wolen has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wolen speaks German.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.