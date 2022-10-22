Dr. John Wojcik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wojcik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Wojcik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Wojcik, MD is a Pulmonologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine - Br|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Wojcik works at
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada9280 W Sunset Rd Ste 312, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 970-6256Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- America's Health Choice
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Sierra Choice
- Teachers Health Trust
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health Network
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wojcik?
Very helpful. Good information about my problem. Thank you
About Dr. John Wojcik, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1467401562
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Med Center|Montefiore Medical Center|St Luke'S Roosevelt Hospital Center
- Saint Luke's Hospital and Medical Center
- St Luke's Hosp Ctr|St Luke's Hospital Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine - Br|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wojcik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wojcik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wojcik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wojcik has seen patients for Emphysema, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wojcik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Wojcik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wojcik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wojcik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wojcik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.