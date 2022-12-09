Dr. John Wofford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wofford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Wofford, MD
Overview
Dr. John Wofford, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.
Locations
U.S. Dermatology Partners Plano5030 Tennyson Pkwy Ste 100, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 985-9003Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
U.S. Dermatology Partners Dallas Presbyterian8210 Walnut Hill Ln Bldg 1810, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 373-3376
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, friendly and caring
About Dr. John Wofford, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ProPath
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- Texas Tech University
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Dr. Wofford has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wofford accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
223 patients have reviewed Dr. Wofford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wofford.
