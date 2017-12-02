Dr. John Witte, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Witte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Witte, DDS
Dr. John Witte, DDS is a Pediatric Dentistry Practitioner in Arlington, TX. They completed their residency with Hermann Hospital, Children's Hospital, Health Science Center
John B Witte DDS3035 Matlock Rd, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (214) 278-6134
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- EmblemHealth
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
He is very professional with the children An staff is very professional and great with the children. I enjoy the office staff as well
- Pediatric Dentistry
- English
- Hermann Hospital, Children's Hospital, Health Science Center
Dr. Witte has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Witte accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Witte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Witte. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Witte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Witte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Witte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.