Dr. Witt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Witt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Witt, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Tristar Skyline Medical Center.
Dr. Witt works at
Locations
Skyline Neuroscience Assoc3443 Dickerson Pike Ste 580, Nashville, TN 37207 Directions (615) 860-1040
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
He. Was very polite. professional . And found my problem right away. And also took care of my migraine headaches. He has been my doctor for years +( like over. 12) I'm gonna miss you but I'm so proud of him to :).
About Dr. John Witt, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1972591923
Education & Certifications
- MAYO CLINIC
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Witt accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Witt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Witt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Witt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Witt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.