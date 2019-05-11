See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Mission Viejo, CA
Dr. John Witczak, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. John Witczak, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
2.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Witczak, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Witczak works at Pacific Coast Digestive in Mission Viejo, CA with other offices in Silverton, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Greg Khounganian, MD
Dr. Greg Khounganian, MD
8 (18)
View Profile
Dr. David Feingold, MD
Dr. David Feingold, MD
4 (16)
View Profile
Dr. Anthony Ahn, MD
Dr. Anthony Ahn, MD
10 (229)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    John Witczak DO PC
    26921 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 201, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 348-2250
  2. 2
    Legacy Silverton Medical Center
    342 Fairview St, Silverton, OR 97381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 873-1500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Adhesive Capsulitis
Broken Arm
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Adhesive Capsulitis
Broken Arm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Witczak?

    May 11, 2019
    Friendly, professional service and atmosphere of staff and office. Experienced kind care of insurance, appointments, perscriptions and f/u confirmation calls. Dr Witczak there are no words to express how happy and blessed by his surgical expertise I am. Post of Thanksgiving with before catching a flight out of John Wayne he stopped to see and assure me he'd be on call should I need anything while he was away! What Dr does that?! He has done both of my knees, 8 and 9 years ago still extremely happy and grateful. I am also still working in the healthcare field.
    — May 11, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Witczak, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Witczak, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Witczak to family and friends

    Dr. Witczak's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Witczak

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Witczak, DO.

    About Dr. John Witczak, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811913825
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Witczak, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Witczak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Witczak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Witczak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Witczak. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Witczak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Witczak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Witczak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Witczak, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.