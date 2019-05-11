Dr. John Witczak, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Witczak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Witczak, DO
Overview
Dr. John Witczak, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Locations
John Witczak DO PC26921 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 201, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 348-2250
Legacy Silverton Medical Center342 Fairview St, Silverton, OR 97381 Directions (503) 873-1500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly, professional service and atmosphere of staff and office. Experienced kind care of insurance, appointments, perscriptions and f/u confirmation calls. Dr Witczak there are no words to express how happy and blessed by his surgical expertise I am. Post of Thanksgiving with before catching a flight out of John Wayne he stopped to see and assure me he'd be on call should I need anything while he was away! What Dr does that?! He has done both of my knees, 8 and 9 years ago still extremely happy and grateful. I am also still working in the healthcare field.
About Dr. John Witczak, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Witczak works at
Dr. Witczak speaks German.
