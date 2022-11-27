Dr. John Winterton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winterton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Winterton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Winterton, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with WK Pierremont Health Center, Dequincy Memorial Hospital and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dr. Winterton works at
Locations
1
Pierremont Cardiology1811 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 210, Shreveport, LA 71105 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Sulphur Office910 E Kent Dr, Sulphur, LA 70663 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Pierremont Health Center
- Dequincy Memorial Hospital
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Listened and asked pertinent questions and took the time to educate my wife and I over the problems that I was experiencing. We are very pleased to have him for my DR
About Dr. John Winterton, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1114018819
Education & Certifications
- LSU Sch Med
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
Frequently Asked Questions
