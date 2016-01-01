Dr. Winters III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Winters III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Winters III, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Hematology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Huggins Hospital, Maine Medical Center, Northern Light Mercy Hospital and Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
Dr. Winters III works at
Locations
Maine Center for Cancer Medicine & Blood Disorders100 Campus Dr Unit 108, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 396-7600
New England Cancer Specialists105 Topsham Fair Mall Rd Unit 1, Topsham, ME 04086 Directions (207) 303-3300
New England Cancer Specialists2 Independence Dr, Kennebunk, ME 04043 Directions (207) 303-3300
New England Cancer Specialists155 Borthwick Ave Ste C, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions (603) 828-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- Huggins Hospital
- Maine Medical Center
- Northern Light Mercy Hospital
- Portsmouth Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Winters III, MD
- Hematology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1366648693
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winters III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winters III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winters III has seen patients for Purpura, Anemia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winters III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Winters III has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winters III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winters III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winters III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.