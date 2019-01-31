Dr. John Winston III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winston III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Winston III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Winston III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.
Locations
Kenneth C.y. Yu MD PA19288 Stone Oak Pkwy Ste A, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 490-2828
North Central Baptist Hospital520 Madison Oak Dr, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 297-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding Doctor - Highest Recommendation I was referred to Dr. Winston by my Gastroenterologist to remove a portion of my colon due to recurrent diverticulitis. It was a very positive experience: Dr. Winston met with my spouse and I promptly at the appointed time. He had already received my records and clearly took the time to thoroughly familiarize himself with my case beforehand. The first thing you’ll notice is that Dr. Winston is very outgoing and friendly which in turn can put you at e
About Dr. John Winston III, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1356357255
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
