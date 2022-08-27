Dr. John Winkelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winkelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Winkelman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Winkelman, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA.
Dr. Winkelman works at
Locations
Massachusetts General Hospital15 Parkman St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 724-7426
- 2 1 Bowdoin Sq Fl 6, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-8895
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Phenomenal physician. Can't say enough good things about Dr. Winkelman, he was empathetic, patient, and explained things very clearly. I totally recommend him to anyone with sleep issues. He is one of the BEST docs I've seen without a doubt!
About Dr. John Winkelman, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winkelman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winkelman accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winkelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winkelman works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Winkelman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winkelman.
