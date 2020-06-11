Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Wilson, MD
Dr. John Wilson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community First Medical Center, Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Loyola University Medical Center and West Suburban Medical Center.
Wlodarek and John Mds1S443 Summit Ave Ste 203, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 Directions (630) 678-9240
M.a.z. Services Inc.5700 W Fullerton Ave, Chicago, IL 60639 Directions (773) 237-8660
- 3 675 W North Ave Ste 601, Melrose Park, IL 60160 Directions (708) 681-7879
- Community First Medical Center
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
- Loyola University Medical Center
- West Suburban Medical Center
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
His lobby wait time may seem long, but you will understand why once it is your turn. He politely and professionally takes his time with his patients (I can only speak for me), to comprehensively address and treat my medical issue which I appreciate.
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1548243678
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
