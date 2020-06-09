See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Bel Air, MD
Dr. John Wilson, DO

Clinical Neurophysiology
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Wilson, DO is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with UM Upper Chesapeake Health.

Dr. Wilson works at Neurodiagnostic Associates in Bel Air, MD with other offices in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurodiagnostic Associates
    4C North Ave Ste 425, Bel Air, MD 21014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 838-8991
  2. 2
    Neurodiagnostic Associates
    113 West Rd Ste 103, Towson, MD 21204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 583-2583

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UM Upper Chesapeake Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Alcoholic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Hereditary Neuropathy With Liability to Pressure Palsies Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Metabolic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Motor Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyradiculoneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 09, 2020
    I was in for an appointment last week for my neuropathy with Dr. Wilson and he’s very friendly very nice doctor explained a lot about things as he was doing The test . And Jamie his secretary was very nice too .
    Millie — Jun 09, 2020
    Photo: Dr. John Wilson, DO
    About Dr. John Wilson, DO

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1003803057
    Education & Certifications

    • National Rehabilitation Hospital / Georgetown University Hospital
    • Suburban Hospital
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Loyola College
    • Neuromuscular Medicine
