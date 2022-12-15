Dr. John Willis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Willis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Willis, MD
Overview
Dr. John Willis, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Cape Cod Orthopaedics And Sports Medicine Pc130 North St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 775-8282Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Cape Cod Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine, PC18 Route 6A Bldg 2, Sandwich, MA 02563 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Cod Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Network Health
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Good communication pre-op on procedures. Smooth operation with entire team engaged and efficient.
About Dr. John Willis, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1548253172
Education & Certifications
- Rocky Mountain Sports Med Co
- University of Connecticut
- Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Willis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Willis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Willis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Willis has seen patients for Rotator Cuff Tear, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Joint Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Willis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Willis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willis.
