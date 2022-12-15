Overview

Dr. John Willis, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital.



Dr. Willis works at Cape Cod Orthopaedics and Sports in Hyannis, MA with other offices in Sandwich, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.