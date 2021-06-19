Dr. John Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Williams, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Williams, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Grady Memorial Hospital, Mercy Hospital Ada, Mercy Hospital Ardmore, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, Norman Regional Hospital, Stillwater Medical Center and The Physicians' Hospital In Anadarko.
Locations
OHH Physicians LLC4050 W Memorial Rd Ste A Fl 3, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 608-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Comanche County Memorial Hospital
- Grady Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Ada
- Mercy Hospital Ardmore
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- Norman Regional Hospital
- Stillwater Medical Center
- The Physicians' Hospital In Anadarko
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Williams is very thorough and listens to my needs. Never in a hurry. His staff are all the same way. Great group of people that I highly recommend..
About Dr. John Williams, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1811984719
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
