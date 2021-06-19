Overview

Dr. John Williams, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Grady Memorial Hospital, Mercy Hospital Ada, Mercy Hospital Ardmore, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, Norman Regional Hospital, Stillwater Medical Center and The Physicians' Hospital In Anadarko.



Dr. Williams works at OHH Physicians LLC in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.