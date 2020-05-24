Overview

Dr. John Williams Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Uf Health The Villages Hospital.



Dr. Williams Jr works at Florida Cancer Specialists in Lady Lake, FL with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.