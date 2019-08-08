Dr. John Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Williams, MD
Dr. John Williams, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Premier Center for Cosmetic Surgery2419 W Kennedy Blvd Ste 101, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 386-3370
Dr. Erick Sanchez L.l.c8777 Bluebonnet Blvd Ste A, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 766-1899
Such a great experience! I am 39 yrs old and am 18 weeks post OP breast augmentation. I had small deflated A cup and now a full DD. They have healed beautifully and are soft to the touch and already feel like MINE. He did such a good job. My breasts look and feel amazing and my confidence sky rocketed. Excellent surgeon! I chose 485cc smooth round gel implants placed under muscle. He answered all my questions and calmed my anxiety about surgery. Explained different options and recommended options for my frame as well. Tried on sizers to get a feel for look and weight then set up virtual reality so I could see them on me before surgery too! Surgery was quick. Had zero bruising. Was back at my job by day 5. He has done regular follow ups to check progress and has a super helpful staff. Very comfortable warm environment and all was done in one place. I trust him with my body and so does my husband. Amazing results and he didnt have much to work with to start lol! Worth it!
