Overview

Dr. John Wilkins, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Wilkins works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.