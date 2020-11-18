Dr. John Wilkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Wilkins, MD
Dr. John Wilkins, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Wilkins works at
The Eye Clinic PC
9155 SW Barnes Rd Ste 430, Portland, OR 97225
(503) 297-4718
Eye Clinic
1511 SW Park Ave Ste 100B, Portland, OR 97201
(503) 228-6681
Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- LifeWise
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Patient Review: He's the best eye doctor in town!
- Ophthalmology
Experience: 39 years
- English, German
NPI: 1326025172
Education:
Oregon Health And Science University
Providence Hosp
OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED
Stanford U
- Internal Medicine and Ophthalmology
Average wait time: Under 10 minutes
Insurance: Dr. Wilkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Telehealth: Dr. Wilkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Wilkins works at
Dr. Wilkins speaks German.
Patient Reviews: 17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.