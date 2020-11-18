See All Ophthalmologists in Portland, OR
Dr. John Wilkins, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Wilkins, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

Dr. Wilkins works at The Eye Clinic in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    The Eye Clinic PC
    9155 SW Barnes Rd Ste 430, Portland, OR 97225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 297-4718
  2. 2
    Eye Clinic
    1511 SW Park Ave Ste 100B, Portland, OR 97201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 228-6681

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence St. Vincent Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Mastocytosis - Short Stature - Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Uveitis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 18, 2020
    He's the best eye doctor in town!
    Jonah Brasseur — Nov 18, 2020
    Photo: Dr. John Wilkins, MD
    About Dr. John Wilkins, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1326025172
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Oregon Health And Science University
    Internship
    • Providence Hosp
    Medical Education
    • OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford U
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Ophthalmology
