Dr. John Wilkins, DO

Psychiatry
3.5 (66)
37 years of experience
Dr. John Wilkins, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Medford, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.

Dr. Wilkins works at Community Treatment Options in Medford, NJ with other offices in Pemberton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

  1. 1
    John J. Wilkins D.o. P.A.
    239 Taunton Blvd Ste A2, Medford, NJ 08055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 983-5551
  2. 2
    David R Mccomb DO LLC
    135 Jackson Rd Ste C, Medford, NJ 08055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 983-5551
  3. 3
    Aspen Hills Healthcare Center
    600 Pemberton Browns Mills Rd, Pemberton, NJ 08068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 836-6100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
  • Virtua Vorhees Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Bipolar Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Bipolar Disorder

Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Nov 29, 2022
    Never had an issue , but, since covid it's hard to get a phone call back Luke before , but, when I get him he always cares about me , just wish someone would answer the phone now oy issue with this amazing dr ....
    eschella purvis — Nov 29, 2022
    About Dr. John Wilkins, DO

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154438786
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education

