Overview

Dr. John Wilkaitis, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from University of Mississippi.



Dr. Wilkaitis works at Children's Psychiatric Solutions in Flowood, MS with other offices in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Marijuana Addiction, Homicidal Ideation and Drug and Alcohol Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.