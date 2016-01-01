Dr. John Wilkaitis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilkaitis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Wilkaitis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Wilkaitis, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from University of Mississippi.
Locations
Psychiatric Clinic3531 Lakeland Dr Ste 1052, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 939-7990
Richardson Psychiatric P.A.4500 I 55 N Ste 234, Jackson, MS 39211 Directions (601) 869-5898
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Wilkaitis, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1154360824
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hosp Med Ctr
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- University of Mississippi
- Addiction Medicine and Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilkaitis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilkaitis accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilkaitis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilkaitis has seen patients for Marijuana Addiction, Homicidal Ideation and Drug and Alcohol Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilkaitis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilkaitis. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilkaitis.
