Dr. John Wiley, MD
Overview
Dr. John Wiley, MD is a Pulmonologist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
Dr. Wiley works at
Locations
Um Bwmg Pulmonary Care305 Hospital Dr Ste 305, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 553-8240
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Wiley, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Geo Wash University
- MERCY MEDICAL CENTER
- MERCY MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wiley works at
Dr. Wiley has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiley.
