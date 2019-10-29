Overview

Dr. John Wikle, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Wikle works at Dr. John Wikle in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.