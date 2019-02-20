Dr. John Wier III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wier III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Wier III, MD
Dr. John Wier III, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
James M Hageman MD PA3724 Jefferson St Ste 111, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 452-0109
Dr. Wier is an office, patient, good bedside manner, explains everything in laymen terms. Awesome staff phenomenal. Seeing him for six years so that says a lot.
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1194829267
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Wier III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wier III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wier III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wier III.
