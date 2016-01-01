See All Pediatricians in Los Gatos, CA
Dr. John Whitney, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They completed their residency with Stanford University Hospital

Dr. Whitney works at Palo Alto Foundation Medical Group in Los Gatos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palo Alto Foundation Medical Group
    15400 Los Gatos Blvd Fl 1, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 538-1324

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Chronic Neck Pain

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Whitney, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1972609527
    Education & Certifications

    • Stanford University Hospital
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Whitney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Whitney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Whitney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Whitney works at Palo Alto Foundation Medical Group in Los Gatos, CA. View the full address on Dr. Whitney’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitney. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.