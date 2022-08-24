Dr. John Whitehead, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitehead is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Whitehead, MD
Overview
Dr. John Whitehead, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.
Locations
Northwest Glaucoma and Cataract Consultants LLC1229 Madison St Ste 1250, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 622-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Attentive and informative
About Dr. John Whitehead, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1891866679
Education & Certifications
- Moran Eye Center, University of Utah
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Good Samaritan
- Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whitehead has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whitehead accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitehead. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitehead.
