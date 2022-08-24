See All Ophthalmologists in Seattle, WA
Ophthalmology
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Dr. John Whitehead, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.

Dr. Whitehead works at EVERGREEN EYE CENTER in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwest Glaucoma and Cataract Consultants LLC
    1229 Madison St Ste 1250, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 622-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Regional Medical Center Everett

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blindness
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Hypotony of Eye
Blindness
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Hypotony of Eye

Treatment frequency



Blindness Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 24, 2022
    Attentive and informative
    — Aug 24, 2022
    About Dr. John Whitehead, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891866679
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Moran Eye Center, University of Utah
    Residency
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Internship
    • Good Samaritan
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Whitehead, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitehead is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Whitehead has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Whitehead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Whitehead works at EVERGREEN EYE CENTER in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Whitehead’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitehead. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitehead.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitehead, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitehead appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

