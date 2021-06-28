Overview

Dr. John White, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Niles, IL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center and Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.



Dr. White works at John V White MD in Niles, IL with other offices in Park Ridge, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.