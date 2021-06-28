Dr. John White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John White, MD
Overview
Dr. John White, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Niles, IL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center and Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Lewis B Schwartz MD LLC8816 W Dempster St, Niles, IL 60714 Directions (847) 518-1762
-
2
Lutheran General Hospital1775 Dempster St, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 723-2210
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable doctor, i had pelvic pain for many years. Doctor figure out my unique problem and did successful surgery. I am so grateful doctor that I can enjoy my life without pain.
About Dr. John White, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.