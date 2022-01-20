See All Orthodontists in Hudson, OH
Super Profile

Dr. John White, DDS

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
5 (1147)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. John White, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Hudson, OH. 

Dr. White works at Smiles By White in Hudson, OH with other offices in Northfield, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Smiles By White
    89 1st St Ste 209, Hudson, OH 44236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 223-9967
    William R Davidson & Assoc
    9365 Olde 8 Rd, Northfield, OH 44067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 223-9802
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Bad Taste in Mouth Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Brace Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Receding Gums Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stained Teeth Chevron Icon
Surgical Orthodontics Chevron Icon
Swollen Gums Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tender Gums Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Tooth Malformation Chevron Icon
Tooth-Conserving Dentistry Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1147 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1147)
    5 Star
    (1084)
    4 Star
    (42)
    3 Star
    (11)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 20, 2022
    Make no mistake, Dr. John White is an orthodontics God. His candor is refreshing, he is always eager to assist, and he possesses a high, unparalleled degree of integrity. Moreover, Dr. White is the only dentist I have known who answers text messages! It's most certainly subtle things like this which truly make a difference. Scheduling appointments were quick and convenient, given that he offers morning, afternoon and even evening visits! The staff is awesome, the office is the cleanest office I have ever seen, and it is setup in a truly unique fashion. This is one of the most high-end orthodontics office I have seen to date. From the very beginning, even though he and I both knew eliminating the issue I walked in with wasn't guaranteed, I knew that no other dentist would have been able to rectify the issue. In any event, Dr. John White delivered, and did so every-single-time. That being said, if you are in need of a board certified, Invisilign-Diamond provider, your search is over!
    JT — Jan 20, 2022
    Photo: Dr. John White, DDS
    About Dr. John White, DDS

    Specialties
    • Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417005299
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

