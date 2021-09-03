Dr. White III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John White III, DPM
Overview
Dr. John White III, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hurricane, WV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from BAPTIST MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Foot & Ankle Clinic3860 Teays Valley Rd Ste 1, Hurricane, WV 25526 Directions (304) 757-5880
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- Thomas Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. White III?
So caring!
About Dr. John White III, DPM
- Podiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1215923495
Education & Certifications
- BAPTIST MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White III accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White III has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, Achilles Tendinitis and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. White III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.