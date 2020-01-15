Dr. John Whitcomb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitcomb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Whitcomb, MD
Overview
Dr. John Whitcomb, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brookfield, WI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Whitcomb works at
Locations
Brookfield Longevity Hlthy Lvng17585 W North Ave Ste 160, Brookfield, WI 53045 Directions (262) 784-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Whitcomb and was thrilled that he was much more enlightened and well-read than most MDs, from my experience. He isn't limited by wanting to prescribe the latest drug but is interested in actually healing your ailment. I have Interstitial Cystitis (inflamed bladder) and was last told by my Urologist that I would need to have my bladder removed and pee in a bag at my waist. Dr. Whitcomb has a lot of ideas to try before he would recommend that. I'm all for it.
About Dr. John Whitcomb, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Whitcomb works at
