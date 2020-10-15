Dr. Whitaker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Whitaker, MD
Overview
Dr. John Whitaker, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Whitaker works at
Locations
Jcwhit P.A.2713 S 74th St Ste 408, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (479) 484-5646
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is very nice and does a good job of helping children. I would totally recommend him.
About Dr. John Whitaker, MD
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1467461764
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whitaker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whitaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitaker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitaker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.