Dr. John Whelan, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Whelan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with WakeMed Raleigh Campus.

Dr. Whelan works at Wake Med Primary Care in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    WakeMed Physician Practices - Primary Care, Raleigh, NC
    10010 Falls of Neuse Rd Ste 300, Raleigh, NC 27614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 848-6946
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • WakeMed Raleigh Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 30, 2018
    Dr.Whelan is calm and meticulously focused doctor giving me the right guidance and understanding to current and future health focus for me. I am very thankful to him and his staff for making every visit a great experience and taking care of my health care needs! I shared with him my diet and life style changes together with his medications helped me to bring my A1C blood test results from 12.6 to 6.4 within 5 months !!! Well I am so glad that he is my doctor. Highly recommend him ! - Raj
    Raj in Raleigh , NC — Jun 30, 2018
    About Dr. John Whelan, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1932202116
    Education & Certifications

    • University of New Mexico Hospital
    • JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Whelan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whelan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Whelan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Whelan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Whelan works at Wake Med Primary Care in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. Whelan’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Whelan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whelan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whelan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whelan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

