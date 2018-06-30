Overview

Dr. John Whelan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with WakeMed Raleigh Campus.



Dr. Whelan works at Wake Med Primary Care in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.