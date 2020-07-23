Dr. John Wheeler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wheeler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Wheeler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Locations
Clinic for Women, P.A. Huntsville, AL910 Adams St SE Ste 300, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 533-7420Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Madison8337 Highway 72 W Ste 201, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 533-7420
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
He is a Godsend!! Things my previous gyno did that was painful, nerve wrecking, and unnecessary so; he makes painless, and easy !! He quite literally saved my life !
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Huey P Long Reg Med Center
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
Dr. Wheeler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wheeler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wheeler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wheeler has seen patients for Perimenopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wheeler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Wheeler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wheeler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wheeler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wheeler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.