Overview

Dr. John Whalen IV, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Samaritan Hospital and Samaritan Hospital - St. Mary's Campus.



Dr. Whalen IV works at Champaign Dental Group in Albany, NY with other offices in Rensselaer, NY and Halfmoon, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone, Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.