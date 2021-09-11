Dr. John Westkaemper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Westkaemper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Westkaemper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Westkaemper, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving and WHS East Campus.
Locations
-
1
Baylor Orthopedic and Spine Hospital At Arlington707 Highlander Blvd, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (972) 215-7700
-
2
Arlington Orthopedic Associates PA2005 W Park Dr Ste 100, Irving, TX 75061 Directions (817) 375-5200
-
3
Arlington Orthopedic Associates, P.A.2001 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 255, Irving, TX 75061 Directions (972) 215-7700
-
4
Las Colinas (North Office)7445 Las Colinas Blvd, Irving, TX 75063 Directions (972) 215-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
- WHS East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Westkaemper did expert carpal tunnel surgery on my right hand after a series of shots. I appreciate his rapid diagnosis and care right on the spot. I went back to him with a stiff knee and he once again was quick to diagnosis my problem and relieve the problem. I would recommend him to anyone in my family or friends should they so desire to use his services.
About Dr. John Westkaemper, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1932149846
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Tx Tech University Health Science Center
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Dartmouth College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Westkaemper has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Westkaemper accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Westkaemper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Westkaemper has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Westkaemper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Westkaemper speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Westkaemper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Westkaemper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Westkaemper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Westkaemper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.