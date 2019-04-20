Overview

Dr. John Wessner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dale Medical Center, Flowers Hospital and Southeast Health Medical Center.



Dr. Wessner works at West Main Medical Center in Dothan, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.