Dr. John Wesolek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Wesolek, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Norwich, CT. They completed their residency with State University of New York - Buffalo
Dr. Wesolek works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group330 Washington St Ste 420, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 886-0660
Hospital Affiliations
- Windham Hospital
- Backus Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent DR. Very professional knows his job and is very clear to you to what’s is happening or to happen I will recommend him 150% to everyone his staff is also amazing.
About Dr. John Wesolek, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1811961915
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York - Buffalo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wesolek has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wesolek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wesolek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wesolek has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wesolek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Wesolek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wesolek.
