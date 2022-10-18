Overview

Dr. John Wennergren, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine At Denver-M.D. and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital, Mountain View Hospital, American Fork Hospital, Jordan Valley Medical Center and Utah Valley Hospital.



Dr. Wennergren works at Utah Surgical Associates in Provo, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.