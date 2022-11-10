Overview

Dr. John Welshofer, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.



Dr. Welshofer works at Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Rock Hill, SC and Matthews, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Back Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.