Dr. John Welsh, MD

Dermatology
5 (152)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Dr. John Welsh, MD is a Dermatologist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine.

Dr. Welsh works at Forefront Dermatology - Wexford in Wexford, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Forefront Dermatology - Wexford
    1000 Stonewood Dr Ste 200, Wexford, PA 15090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 485-9071
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Forefront Dermatology - Bloomfield
    4727 Friendship Ave Ste 300, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 746-8940
  3. 3
    Forefront Dermatology - Shadyside
    5750 Centre Ave Ste 500, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 746-8941

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Medicaid of Pennsylvania
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • United Mine Workers Health & Retirement Fund
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 152 ratings
    Patient Ratings (152)
    5 Star
    (143)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 17, 2022
    I see Dr Welsh 2 x per year for a skin scan! He is personable, knowledgeable and very thorough. I've been seeing him for over 10 years now and he is not only my Derm but a friend too! Great Doctor and person!
    Vaughn Dawson — Jul 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Welsh, MD
    About Dr. John Welsh, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, Italian
    • 1881606168
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
