Dr. John Welch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Welch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Welch, MD
Overview
Dr. John Welch, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in North Platte, NE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with Mary Lanning Healthcare.
Locations
Eye Surgeons of Nebraska Main Office806 S Maple St, North Platte, NE 69101 Directions (402) 461-4611Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Kearney Eye Institute PC411 W 39th St, Kearney, NE 68845 Directions (402) 461-4611
Hospital Affiliations
- Mary Lanning Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Welch?
About Dr. John Welch, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1033116074
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hosp
- New Engl Deaconess Hosp|Suny-Upstate
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Welch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Welch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Welch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Welch has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Welch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Welch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Welch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Welch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Welch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.