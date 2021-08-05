Dr. Weinstein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Weinstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Weinstein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Garden Grove, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN.
Locations
Psychfitness Apmc12373 Lewis St Ste 103, Garden Grove, CA 92840 Directions (714) 823-4780
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My family member had a long hospital stay for a serious illness where his medications were significantly changed or discontinued which left him suffering. He needed Dr. Weinstein's expertise to reestablish and rebalance his medications. Dr. Weinstein provided a clear detailed plan which was adjusted gradually over time as required. He is professional, caring and thorough. I am very grateful for his help.
About Dr. John Weinstein, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1255402608
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weinstein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weinstein has seen patients for Impulse Control Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.